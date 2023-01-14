Comerica Bank Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of H&R Block worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $47,428,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10,732.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 912,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. The business had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

