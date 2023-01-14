Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hess by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $152.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

