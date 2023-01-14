Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $188.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $256.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

