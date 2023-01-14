Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Transcat were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 155,050 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 102,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of TRNS opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $618.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.77. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $95.79.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Transcat

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $180,572.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,473.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

