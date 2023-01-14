iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter worth about $598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 308,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 237,816 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 336.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 163,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 126,323 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KSA opened at $39.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $51.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52.

