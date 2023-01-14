Comerica Bank Sells 1,120 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Cabot worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

CBT stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $78.62.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.