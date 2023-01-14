Comerica Bank Reduces Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,546 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of US Foods worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in US Foods by 27.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

US Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at US Foods

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.43. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.