Comerica Bank Has $4.72 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 85.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAR opened at $190.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.29. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $327.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.84.

Insider Activity

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,322 shares of company stock worth $12,782,429. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.75.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

