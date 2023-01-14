Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of TT stock opened at $183.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $186.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

