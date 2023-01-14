Comerica Bank Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Biogen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Shares of BIIB opened at $288.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.49 and a 200-day moving average of $248.44. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

