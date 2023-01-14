Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Service Co. International worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

