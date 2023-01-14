Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 104,841 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,390,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 505,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 29,186 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.67. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 33.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,001.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

