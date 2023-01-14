Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EnerSys by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in EnerSys by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.23. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.