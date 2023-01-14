US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $216.90 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $286.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.44 and a 200 day moving average of $224.35.

