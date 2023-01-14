US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

TRNO opened at $62.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.