Comerica Bank Has $5.14 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Toro worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC stock opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

