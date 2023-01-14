Comerica Bank Has $4.98 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,255,743. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

