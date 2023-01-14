US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $222.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average is $211.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $256.62.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

