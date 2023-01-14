US Bancorp DE Sells 2,025 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,376,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,691,000 after purchasing an additional 126,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,921,000 after purchasing an additional 359,601 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 549,626 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

NYSE GDDY opened at $75.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.