Comerica Bank Purchases 4,661 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of NorthWestern worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 366.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 35.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 145.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 366.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.62%.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

