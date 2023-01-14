Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 95,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $266.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

