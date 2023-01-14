US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Ambev Announces Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 16.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.