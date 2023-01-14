US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.33. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.