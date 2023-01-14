Comerica Bank Sells 739 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $184.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.11.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $2,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,313,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

