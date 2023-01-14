US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,439.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,302.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,240.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.49 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

