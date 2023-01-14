CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of CNX Resources worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,900,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 73,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 28.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,945,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 70.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,534,000 after purchasing an additional 744,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CNX opened at $16.71 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

