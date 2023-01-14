Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $479.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $574.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

