Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARW opened at $113.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

