US Bancorp DE Sells 1,167 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.56.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $235.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $247.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.