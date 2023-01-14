Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,835 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $113.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

