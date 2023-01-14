US Bancorp DE Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22,385.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 953,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,171,000 after purchasing an additional 948,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,178,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,696,000 after purchasing an additional 415,433 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $41,278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 320,514 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.03.

