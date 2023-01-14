East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 763.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 37.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

