Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $97,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 56,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,158,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

