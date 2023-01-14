Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.14% of Industrias Bachoco worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

NYSE IBA opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

