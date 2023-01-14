Riverview Trust Co Purchases 661 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

