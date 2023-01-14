US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in RPM International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

RPM International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $87.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

