Sean D. Goodman Sells 80,750 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AMC Entertainment Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE:APE opened at $1.52 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
About AMC Entertainment
