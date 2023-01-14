Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 6.4%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 242,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,200,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.