AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.88.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $110.51 on Friday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 12,538 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,831.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,694,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,735,738.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,955,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,404 shares of company stock valued at $37,094,192. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after buying an additional 370,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,948,000 after buying an additional 124,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

