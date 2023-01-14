Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Up 6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 3,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 128,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEXA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.81). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $702.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

