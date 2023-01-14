Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Up 4.7%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 9.72 and last traded at 9.60. 29,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,572,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.17.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 11.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sweetgreen stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Sweetgreen, Inc. ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.30% of Sweetgreen at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

