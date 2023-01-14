Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Up 4.7%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 9.72 and last traded at 9.60. 29,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,572,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Sweetgreen Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of 11.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sweetgreen (SG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.