Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Up 5%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.61 and last traded at $86.53. 8,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 378,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.64. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $95.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

