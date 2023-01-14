Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading 4.6% Higher

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.04. 3,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 933,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,950.91% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $32,898,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,715,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,439,000 after buying an additional 375,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 294,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after buying an additional 244,464 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile



Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Articles

