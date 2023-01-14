AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Up 5.2%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 1,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 555,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 14.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $750.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 3,003.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $211,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

