Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 5,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 797,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

NRGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Gross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,822,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,352,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

