Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.56

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 412625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

Transocean Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Insider Activity

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Transocean by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Transocean by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Transocean by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Transocean by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

