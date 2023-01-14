FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.23. 14,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,090,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $417.72 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,439,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,962,000 after purchasing an additional 314,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 373,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,498,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,028 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FinVolution Group operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform is empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.