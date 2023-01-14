Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW) Senior Officer Jeremy Stephen Gary Fowden Sells 2,156 Shares of Stock

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeremy Stephen Gary Fowden sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.43, for a total transaction of C$46,195.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,270,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,219,795.55.

Jeremy Stephen Gary Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primo Water alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Jeremy Stephen Gary Fowden sold 9,550 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.43, for a total value of C$204,624.03.

Primo Water Trading Up 0.7 %

Primo Water stock opened at C$20.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of C$15.66 and a one year high of C$21.98.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

