Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 218,518 shares.The stock last traded at $47.01 and had previously closed at $48.04.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 632,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after acquiring an additional 585,652 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 92,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

