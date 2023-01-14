DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.84

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.84 and last traded at $129.95, with a volume of 14221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.95.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,282 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.